Longtime resident Debra R. Smith beat incumbent Thomas Walling to claim a three-year seat on the Bowdoinham Select Board Tuesday.
Smith won 667 votes and Walling earned 432 votes. Walling joined the board six years ago.
“I feel good winning because I plan on doing a lot and being involved with the town,” said Smith. “It was a little tough for me because I contested against Walling, who is a good friend of mine.”
Smith said it would be a big learning experience for her, as she has never run for office before. Her immediate goal, she said, is to know various town issues through the Select Board.
“I want to communicate better with the town and be more accessible to the town as a Select Board member,” said Smith, who has been living in the town for the last 20 years.
Smith said she plans to prioritize the town’s recycling program issue.
Smith said that she wants the town’s recycling program to go back to the recycling barn, where the solid waste and recycling program was being operated for three decades before it was vacated due to structural issues last fall.
In addition, she wants to support the migrant workers that live in the town.
