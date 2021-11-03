Senator Collins responded to letters criticizing her refusal to discuss the Freedom to Vote Act. I expect our “most bi-partisan senator” to do better. I challenge her to write and support a voting rights bill.
She cites the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But it was diminished by the courts. Now some states are passing bills that restrict voting. Yes, we have fair voting in Maine, but some other states do not, and it is up to Congress to right their wrongs.
Her response states: “There are certain elements of the Freedom to Vote Act that I support. For example, … efforts to disclose “dark money,” … mandatory reporting to the FBI if a foreign government contacts a political campaign … And … to provide generous grants to states so that they could better secure their voting infrastructure against cyber threats and foreign intrusions.”
Fine. But gerrymandering is another tactic that is particularly unfair. Drawing districts should be bi-partisan or non-partisan in every state. In some states, voters wait in line for hours to vote. A federal law is needed to specify the number of voting booths there must be for each registered voter in each precinct, to set a limit on the miles between voters and polls in rural districts, and strict limits on purging voter registration.
I challenge Susan Collins to write a new voting act and to rally both Republicans and Democrats behind it.
Victoria Adams
Kennebunk
