Newcomers Harry Moore, Clifford Miller and Raymond Robishaw won three seats on the Lisbon Town Council.

Moore received the highest votes in a six-way race for three seats on the council. While Moore received 1,115 votes, Robishaw and Miller secured 930 and 831 votes, respectively, according to the results from Twila Lycette, Lisbon town clerk.

Three other candidates had sought three-year seats. Jo-Jean Keller received 744 votes, Heather Curtis received 760 votes and Lorelei Hilliker received 519 votes.

Jason Smith won the one-year seat on the town council.

Moore, a retired police sergeant, had previously said he wants to continue to be involved in the community.

One of the issues that he wants to focus on is the save the view at Worumbo Mill site. He believes that it is important to save the view of the Androscoggin River.

“I believe that it is important to try to keep this view. While I don’t have a solution, I would suggest that any ongoing process be slowed until the new board can research and evaluate with input from the public,” said Moore during a candidate’s forum last month.

Miller had said he would work towards bridging the communication gap between the board and the residents.

“The town of Lisbon has a noted issue of being unable to communicate effectively with its residents. Social Media is not for everyone. My suggestion for the town would be creating a Town of Lisbon app,” said Miller during the candidate’s night discussion.

Similar to Moore, Robishaw too believes that it is important to save the view at Worumbo Mill site.

