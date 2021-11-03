A man suspected of robbing a bank in York on Monday before leading police on a high-speed chase across the New Hampshire border was arrested in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, Massachusetts state police said.

Brandon Simmons, 34, has been on the run since he allegedly robbed a bank in York on Monday morning, Massachusetts state police said. In that incident, someone entered the Bangor Savings Bank on Route 1 and left with an undisclosed sum of cash. The man told a teller he had a bomb before he fled, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

Later that day, police in Salisbury, Massachusetts stopped a van that matched the description of the vehicle used in the York robbery, Salisbury police said. When an officer approached the vehicle, the driver struck the officer in the face and attempted to drive away. The officer attempted to prevent the driver from leaving, but he shifted the van into drive and sped away.

Massachusetts police chased the van through Salisbury and across the state line into Seabrook, New Hampshire, then back into Salisbury before police terminated the chase.

The driver of the van, identified by police as Simmons, then crashed into another vehicle, causing non-life threatening injuries to the other driver, before he fled into a residential neighborhood on foot, Salisbury police said.

On Wednesday morning, a Massachusetts state trooper spotted a car they believe Simmons had stolen parked outside the Homewood Suites on Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts state police said.

Troopers found Simmons in the lobby and he was taken into custody after a brief but violent struggle in which he tried again to flee, state police said.

He is expected first to face a judge first in Newburyport, Massachusetts, where he is suspected of robbing a drug store. He then is expected to face charges in Peabody and Maine, state police said.

