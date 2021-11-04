My partner and I recently spent two months in Ontario with family and friends. While there, we could not enter any establishment without wearing a mask. The province now requires a vaccine “passport” to enter any establishment. Upon crossing the border on our return, there were no masks to be seen anywhere in Vermont and New Hampshire, and very few in Maine.
I would like to remind readers that Ontario encompasses 415,000 square miles and has a population exceeding 14.5 million people, of which 84 percent have been vaccinated. Maine, on the other hand, only encompasses 35,000 square miles and has a population of 1.3 million, of which 70 percent have had both shots.
Today, Ontario reported 269 new cases – Maine reported 585 new cases last Saturday. I believe these figures reveal a lot about mandates.
Shame on Gov. Mills and the Portland City Council for not doing more to stop the spread of this deadly virus. They could have done much more with mandates to prevent our hospitals from once again reaching the breaking point. It certainly shows that mandates are working elsewhere.
Personal freedom comes with responsibility. It is everyone’s responsibility to do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and that includes wearing a mask and getting the vaccine, mandates or not.
Peter McMillen
Falmouth
