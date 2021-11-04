The media frenzy surrounding the supply chains and potential “lack of availability for that perfect gift” have me thinking: Is this what we have reduced our Christmas and holidays to? Shopping in October and buy, buy, buy?

Few of us actually need more stuff. How about not buying into all the media hype this year. How about gifts that are truly from the heart, that last far beyond the unwrapping and “Oh, thanks!” before landing in the re-gifting pile.

For instance, go through your stack of photos and find that one picture that signifies a special time with your friend/family member/loved one. OK, buy the frame to put it in. Or hand write a letter telling that person how much they mean to you and sharing some of those memories.

Make a scrapbook, a recipe book, or a favorite meal for that person, doing all of the shopping/cooking/cleaning. If you like baking, a beautiful plate of homemade goodies is such a treat. Woodworkers, try your hand at a toy chest for the kids, a cornhole game, building a deck, or making a long-overdue repair for someone. Maybe give someone a day – the whole day – with no interruptions, no phones. Just be together. Knitters, make a special gift with a favorite color or theme. Possibilities abound!

This year, don’t buy into the corporate and media frenzy. Get creative and make it a truly special gift that no one else can give them. That is what Christmas and holiday gifting is all about.

Victoria Baron

Harpswell

