The “Blue People of Kentucky” feature prominently in the brilliant historical novel written by Kim Michele Richardson called “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” Richardson’s fictional tale is about a packhorse librarian who brings books to very isolated areas. The character, Cussy Mary, is also the last in a line of Blue People. The interesting aspect of this story is that the author based much of the story on fact. There is a line of the Fugate family known for a blood disorder that caused their skin to be blue. And during the Great Depression a Pack Horse Librarian initiative was begun to bring books to remote parts of Appalachia.

Bringing books to underserved members of our community is a high priority with McArthur Library staff. Last summer our intrepid Children’s Librarian, Deanna McNamara, realized kids would be without access to books during the shutdown. So, she gathered donated children’s books, bundled them together by age appropriateness, bagged them in paper bags and boarded the school buses that were delivering lunches to food insecure children. At the stops she would chat with the children and make sure they had a bag of books before she left. During that time, we were all still wearing gloves and sanitizing everything, but our Miss Deanna is pretty passionate about her work, so she found a way to deliver books.

At work, Deanna and I have talked about pedaling bicycles around the city handing out books in the summer to prevent summer learning slide. Our plan is to fix a book filled buggy on the back of the bikes like a mini mobile library. I’m confident if someone gave us a horse, we would saddle up and put on some britches and ask “how do you drive this thing?” Reading is that important both for the developing brain in childhood and brain health in adulthood.

McArthur Library has invited noted historian Jeffrey Urbin to present a virtual talk entitled Books, Boots, and Bridles: The Story of the Packhorse Librarians on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Urbin is the Education Specialist at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum. He will detail the fascinating history of the Works Progress Administration (WPA)s horse riding librarians.

Readers may remember the “Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes, another book about packhorse librarians. The storyline is similar to “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” so similar that allegations of plagiarism existed after the book was published. The controversy was short lived, probably because they both have merit and there is enough room on the shelf for two novels about tough librarians. Why not read them and compare? And please join us for this, free, virtual presentation. Registering is easy, just click the image on our website for more information. Please feel free to call the library at 207-28-.4181 if you have any questions or need additional assistance.

