Edward J. Buchanan Jr. 1929 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Edward J. Buchanan Jr., 92, of Brunswick, died on Oct. 5, 2021 at home after a long illness. Edward was born in Norfolk, Va. on August 27, 1929 to Edward J. Buchanan Sr. and Helen Capps Buchanan. He graduated as a mechanical engineer from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. After two years in the army, he went to Texaco, Inc. in 1954 at their research and development laboratory in Beacon, N.Y. He retired after 34 years and spent several years traveling the world before moving to Thornton Oaks Retirement Community in Brunswick. He was a member of Sigma XI and Twinco Flying Club. He enjoyed flying small planes, golf, boating, and fixing things. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Steele Buchanan; daughter, Leslie Buchanan, son, David L. Buchanan, daughter-in-law, Laura Buchanan; and grandsons Liam and Evan. He was predeceased by son, Edward J. Buchanan III. There will be cremation therefore no funeral and no memorial service. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

