SOUTH PORTLAND –

Edward Michael Norton, 79, of South Portland passed away at home on Nov. 2, 2021.

Ed was born on Dec. 10, 1941, in Portland, the son of James H. and Frances E. (Stone) Norton. He was a graduate of South Portland High School, class of 1960 and then went on to graduate from Northeast Business College in 1964.

Ed joined the Maine Army National Guard in 1964 and became a Commissioned Officer. He later transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Patricia A. (Towne) Norton on Feb. 24, 1967.

He retired from S.C. Johnson and Sons after 29 years as an area sales manager. During his retirement, Ed went to work with Hannan’s Electric, becoming an electrician.

Over the years, Ed was involved in a number of different clubs, organizations and volunteer service, including South Portland Police Constable, Engine #6 Call Company South Portland, Maine Irish Heritage Center, The Order of Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, Mayflower Society, Descendants of the Magna Carta, Descendants of Valley Forge, Vacationland Dog Training Club, Saccarappa Dog Training Club, Dog Tracking Club of Maine, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Players, Maine Master Gardener, Maine Iris Society, Maine Hosta Society, Southern Maine Daylily and Hosta Society, Iris Society of Mass, and a Member and Judge for the American Iris Society.

Ed’s greatest joy was being with family. He loved watching his grandchildren at their sports, activities and events. He also enjoyed doing genealogy research, traveling, gardening, photography, training his dogs, and spending time with his many friends.

Predeceased by his parents; his brother, James H. Norton Jr.; and his in-laws, Stuart and Elora Towne.

Ed is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia; his daughters Kathleen Green and her husband Matthew and Stephanie Strouse and her husband David; grandchildren Nicholas Green, Madeline Strouse, and Julia Strouse; sisters-in-law Valerie J. Feeney and Susan Norton; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Fulton and all of Ed’s doctors for their wonderful care. They would also like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Portland Players Theater,

420 Cottage Rd.

South Portland

or an organization

of your choice.

