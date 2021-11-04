BENTON — A 19-year-old woman from Troy died last weekend after suffering injuries in a single-car crash on the Neck Road in Benton, according to the Maine State Police.

Julie Clark was a passenger Sunday night in a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by Steven Richardson, also 19 and from Troy, when the car drifted into the oncoming lane, police said.

Richardson overcorrected and lost control before the car struck a utility pole on the vehicle’s passenger side, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Clark and Richardson were taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville. Clark was then flown by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she died, according to Moss.

Richardson suffered minor injuries.

State police responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m., Moss wrote in a statement.

Charles Brown, the superintendent for Regional School Unit 3, released a letter Monday saying a 2020 Mount View High School graduate died in an automobile crash, but Brown did not identify the graduate. He could not be reached Thursday to confirm if his letter was referring to Clark.

A senior at Mount View High School, Hazel Fuller, died in a separate, single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Route 220 in Troy.

