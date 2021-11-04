Rapper Spose released a downright epic double album on Oct. 22 called “Get Rich Or Die Ryan.” All told, there are 27 tracks, and guest musicians include Jeff Beam, Bensbeendead, Shane Reis, Anna Lombard, Jarv, Termalogy,  Jxck, Jay Caron, Crucify Aidan and  Matt Giard.

The opening track, “Self Destruct,” features Dominic Lavoie.

Spose will be at Aura in Portland on Dec. 18 for his annual holiday show. Tickets are on sale now for Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots.

Here’s “Self Destruct:”

