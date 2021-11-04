Christmas and craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. White elephant sale, silent auction, baked and knitted goods, books, puzzles, jewelry, 50/50 raffle, and local crafters and vendors. Kitchen open all day with hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, clam cakes, french fries, onion rings, beverages and baked beans.

Craft fair, Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road. Quilts, knit and crochet items, gifts, baked goods, white elephant.

Thanks4Giving silent auction and Festival of Trees, Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Our Lady of Hope, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland, biddingowl.com.

Apple and pumpkin pie sale – Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $15 per pie. Order by Sunday, Nov. 14 by calling the church office at 854-9157, option 4, or email [email protected] Pick up Sunday, Nov. 21, noon-2 p.m.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, corner of Blackstrap and 5 Upper Methodist roads, Cumberland. Handcrafts, silent auction and “the best” cookie walk. Lunch will be available.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. More than 10 vendors with fine crafts and unique products, baked goods, books, wreaths, plus church fundraising tables. Takeout lunch will be available.

