Art

Through Dec. 8

“Call/Response,” Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Nov. 5-6

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, last weekend of the season, showtime/features on Facebook.

Nov. 12-14

Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, triple feature: 4:45 p.m., “Wizard of Oz”; 6:55 p.m., “Jason and the Argonauts”; 8:40 p.m., “Godzilla vs. Kong.” See Facebook for ticket prices.

Music

Nov. 6 & 8

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra with the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra,

Nov. 9

Alexandra Dietrich Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, University Way, Gorham, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com/.

Nov. 9 & 11

USM Youth Ensembles Fall ’21 Concert, by Osher School of Music University of Southern Maine, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com.

Nov. 12

David Mallett, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. Visit sacorivertheatre.org/events for ticket link and details.

Dan Copeland Senior Recital, 8 p.m., Corthell Hall, University Way, Gorham, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Nov. 6

YES & Co. – Your Stories. Our Stage., 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Comedy night based on true stories from the theater. $15. Free improv workshop at 4 p.m. Visit sacorivertheatre.org/events for ticket link and details.

Nov 12 & 19

“Mamma Mia!,” presented by Windham High School, 7 p.m., Windham High School Performing Arts, 406 Gray Road, Windham. $12-$14, at door (cash or check).

Nov. 12-21

“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, directed by Megan Tripaldi, USM Department of Theatre, Russell Hall, Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com/she-kills-monsters/.

