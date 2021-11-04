Art
Through Dec. 8
“Call/Response,” Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.
Ongoing
Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.
Film
Nov. 5-6
Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, last weekend of the season, showtime/features on Facebook.
Nov. 12-14
Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, triple feature: 4:45 p.m., “Wizard of Oz”; 6:55 p.m., “Jason and the Argonauts”; 8:40 p.m., “Godzilla vs. Kong.” See Facebook for ticket prices.
Music
Nov. 6 & 8
Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra with the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $10/$15, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com.
Nov. 9
Alexandra Dietrich Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, University Way, Gorham, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com/.
Nov. 9 & 11
USM Youth Ensembles Fall ’21 Concert, by Osher School of Music University of Southern Maine, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com.
Nov. 12
David Mallett, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. Visit sacorivertheatre.org/events for ticket link and details.
Dan Copeland Senior Recital, 8 p.m., Corthell Hall, University Way, Gorham, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com.
Ongoing
Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.
Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.
Theater
Nov. 6
YES & Co. – Your Stories. Our Stage., 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Comedy night based on true stories from the theater. $15. Free improv workshop at 4 p.m. Visit sacorivertheatre.org/events for ticket link and details.
Nov 12 & 19
“Mamma Mia!,” presented by Windham High School, 7 p.m., Windham High School Performing Arts, 406 Gray Road, Windham. $12-$14, at door (cash or check).
Nov. 12-21
“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, directed by Megan Tripaldi, USM Department of Theatre, Russell Hall, Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com/she-kills-monsters/.
