Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, a variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. All-you-can-eat, $10.

Take out bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and a dessert bar. Single orders $10; double orders, $20. Pre-order by calling Fran at 892-9521.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

Roast turkey take-out dinner – Saturday, Nov. 13, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, 9 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10 at drive-up; please have exact cost. No pre-orders taken.

