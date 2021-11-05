Evergreen Credit Union was voted one of the best places to work in Maine, placing no. 10 for a mid-size company, and took the top spot among participating banks and credit unions statewide.

“Voting employees considered our leadership, corporate culture, communications and more – all of which we as an organization work very hard to excel,” President and CEO Jason Lindstrom said. “It’s so important in the Covid-19 world to enable our employees of all ages to be more flexible, while maintaining a shared purpose of being one of the best credit unions in Maine. That is a tall order!” Additional criteria employees in the annual survey were asked to evaluate included training, development, pay, benefits, work environment and role satisfaction.

Best Places to Work in Maine is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the state’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. Participating companies can be public or private, for-profit or non-profit, and must be in business for a minimum of one year.

To keep and attract employees, the credit union recently raised its minimum wage to $18 per hour, continued to offer attractive PTO in spite of schedule disruptions, and reviewed a full menu of benefits to ensure it was more than competitive among peer employers. “Like all Maine-based companies, we struggle to find the talent we need at all levels to maintain our growth,” said VP of Human Resources Cathy Lestage. “So this recognition sends a strong message to all potential hires that Evergreen is worth a good look if they’re job-hunting.” Lestage has been with the credit union for over 30 years. Her long tenure, she believes, also says a lot about the organization.

Employees also share a positive view of Evergreen. Throughout the pandemic, Evergreen staff created a stronger bond by working together to overcome obstacles. Two-year teller Katie Irish added, “The credit union treats its employees with respect, and I believe it shows in how well we are able to assist our members.”

One of the credit union’s largest missions, recognized and shared by employees, is community engagement. Specifically, Evergreen maintains collaborative partnerships with over 10 organizations in southern Maine that collectively extend products and services to many local communities. The credit union assists in raising funds and awareness to help them better serve their respective missions.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, which creates awareness and support for the humane treatment of all animals, is one of many nonprofit partners. “Evergreen and many employees make a tremendous contribution to our organization,” Executive Director Patsy Murphy said. “Their CEO serves on our Board, and other staff are always there to assist us when and where it counts most.”

The latest Best Places to Work designation was also celebrated by Board Chair Sandra Lipsey on behalf of Evergreen’s Board of Directors. “We continue to encourage all employees to get involved personally and professionally in the community,” she said. “That involvement, we believe as a Board, fosters better employees and certainly adds to the perception that our credit union is a better place to work. To be voted the best employer among local banks and credit unions our size seems to confirm our thinking.”

Evergreen Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the state based on asset size, serving all of Southern Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: