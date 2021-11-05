Many have heard the “I am sorry, but you are fired,” or “we no longer have the space for you.” These words leave those who hear them shocked, scared, questioning what they’ve done in their career. In some cases, it can leave the person on the receiving feeling intimidated and scared to take on the next opportunity to pursue their career again.

In the new novel, “Involuntary Exit: A Woman’s Guide to Thriving After Being Fired,” by local Scarborough author, Robin Merle, she explores the hard topic of being fired in the workplace. This manual was written to help guide women through the emotional trauma caused by losing one’s job. It illustrates real women’s stories on how they dealt with the pain, progress, and purpose of their journey. Based on Merle’s own experience of working at the top of billion-dollar organizations, the manual helps readers understand that they are not alone, and they will get through this hard time, just like millions of other women.

Merle said she has worked as a senior executive for multiple billion-dollar organizations, and she has raised more than half a billion dollars in philanthropy working with nonprofit organizations. Merle was named “Woman of the Achievement” by Women of Development for her leadership in fundraising and commitment to women in the field. Her other short fiction has been published in several literary magazines she said, and “Involuntary Exit” is being her first nonfiction book.

Merle said she has always had a great interest in writing. Over the years she has worked on multiple copy-writes, journals, speeches and is now a successful author. Merle said she began working on her novel after communicating with several women who had just lost their jobs and explained how fast the first draft had been written due to hearing all their stories. Two years after the first draft she decided to add more stories due to the impact of the 2020 pandemic.

Women should stay positive about finding a new job after being dismissed, Merle said. She encourages women to start a vision board, be courageous and to think about what they want in these new steps in their life. Today, Merle works with both men and women to help inspire them as they begin this new chapter of their life.

“I have been consulting with men and women who have been let go, and that’s part of my goal to help men and women get beyond this and figure out how to navigate their way to success. The book is the beginning, the consulting and helping as many people as possible is really important to me,” Merle says

The book was released at a Virtual Book Launch on Oct. 19 that attracted nearly 100 people. Copies of her book are available locally at the Print Bookstore in Portland, and you can find upcoming events on her LinkedIn page. Also be on the lookout for the next book she is working on.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: