Steven E. Rowe 1939 – 2021 ?BRUNSWICK – Steven E. Rowe, 82, of Brunswick began a new journey on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 surrounded by family. He had a short and valiant battle with cancer. Steve was born on Jan. 9, 1939 to Eleanor Libby of Brunswick. After her passing, he was raised by Stephen and Grace Goodenow in Brunswick with the help of Ernest Prindall. Steve drove truck for the Town of Brunswick for 35 years and was a life-long clam digger. He enjoyed country music, old westerns, the Red Sox and Patriots, Maquoit Bay, Mere Point Landing, Popham, Sunday rides, fast cars, trucks, and scratch tickets. Steve is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Stan and wife Jane, daughters Natalie and husband Ray, Kim, Angie and boyfriend Mike; grandsons Zack and girlfriend Madison, Kody, and Shawn, granddaughters Jennifer and Julie; six great-grandchildren; two bonus grandchildren Megan and Steven; sisters Ann and Ellie, brothers Gerry and wife Ann, and Kenny; as well and many nieces and nephews. There was a celebration of Steven’s life on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the West Bath Fire Station. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

