Charlotte Harper-Cunningham saved a penalty kick with one second remaining to preserve a shutout as North Yarmouth Academy claimed its third consecutive Class D soccer state championship with a 3-0 victory over Wisdom on Saturday afternoon at Presque Isle Middle School.

Sophomore Emily Robbins scored in the fifth minute after carrying deep near the left end line to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Senior Jasmine Huntsman made it a 2-0 score at halftime by redirecting a cross from sophomore Kailyn McIntyre.

Not quite 13 minutes after intermission, Huntsman set up senior Maggie Holt from 10 yards in front to give NYA (17-0-1) a 3-0 lead that was never seriously threatened. The Panthers controlled possession for much of the game and held a 32-7 advantage in shots on goal.

Not until the final five minutes of the game did Harper-Cunningham make a difficult save. A handball in the waning seconds gave Wisdom’s Abbie Lerman a penalty kick opportunity, but Harper-Cunningham dived to her right to smother the shot. She finished with seven saves to 22 for Wisdom keeper Colleen Thamsen.

NYA allowed only five goals all season and scored 105. That includes a 22-1 scoring advantage in the tournament. The Panthers also won state titles in 2019 against Penobscot Valley (1-0) and 2018 against Central Aroostook (4-1).

Saturday’s state title was the 10th in program history for NYA, which won seven Class C championships between 1999 and 2007. Wisdom was making its first appearance in the state title game since 1997.

This story will be updated.

