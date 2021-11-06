As Afghan refugees arrive in Maine, Mainers need to make them feel welcome. We must make them feel at home.
I’m a refugee myself (from Bosnia and Herzegovina), so the trials and tribulations that many immigrants face in America aren’t totally foreign to me. It is not easy resettling in a new place that doesn’t feel like home – at least, not immediately. For that reason, local nonprofits play a pivotal role in Maine communities.
One in particular, Furniture Friends, is committed to helping refugees find their footing here, providing donated furniture to those in need throughout Greater Portland. Furniture is often an afterthought for America’s immigrants, but it can go a long way in creating homes and rebuilding lives.
I encourage all refugees to keep Furniture Friends in mind. We will answer your call.
Luka Ladan
President and CEO, Zenica Public Relations;
board member, Furniture Friends
Portland
