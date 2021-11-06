AUGUSTA — Maine’s annual fall turkey hunt is ending for the year.
The state is home to spring and fall turkey hunts. The fall hunt, which allows hunters to take turkeys of either sex, closed on Saturday.
Maine has a large turkey population and has allowed more turkey hunting to help try to control it. Hunters were allowed to take up to five turkeys in some parts of the state this year.
The only part of the state in which turkey hunting is not allowed is far northern Maine.
The state’s other fall hunts are still in swing. The hunts for deer, moose and bear all end on Nov. 27. The bear hunt is mostly over at this point as most hunting takes place when bait is allowed earlier in the fall.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Man charged following fatal shooting in Lowell
-
Nation & World
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
-
Local & State
Maine turkey hunt ending for the fall
-
Nation & World
Easing of COVID travel restrictions lets loved ones reunite
-
Local & State
Maine reports 698 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths Saturday
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.