AUGUSTA — Maine’s annual fall turkey hunt is ending for the year.

The state is home to spring and fall turkey hunts. The fall hunt, which allows hunters to take turkeys of either sex, closed on Saturday.

Maine has a large turkey population and has allowed more turkey hunting to help try to control it. Hunters were allowed to take up to five turkeys in some parts of the state this year.

The only part of the state in which turkey hunting is not allowed is far northern Maine.

The state’s other fall hunts are still in swing. The hunts for deer, moose and bear all end on Nov. 27. The bear hunt is mostly over at this point as most hunting takes place when bait is allowed earlier in the fall.

