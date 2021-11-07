This week’s poem, Jeri Theriault’s “how the body heals,” opens with a daringly deft young skateboarder, then moves to a memory of dancing. I love this poem’s electric physicality and imagery, and how its breathlessly short lines lead us to praise, to a joy felt deep in the body.
Theriault’s collections include “Radost, my red” (Moon Pie Press) and the award-winning “In the Museum of Surrender” (Encircle Publications). Her poems and reviews have appeared in The American Journal of Poetry, The Rumpus, and other journals. A 2019 Maine Literary Award winner, Theriault lives in South Portland.
Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, Indigenous writers, and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.
how the body heals
By Jeri Theriault
I’m driving home in afternoon traffic
—slow-crawl in late light—
when a boy flits past on his board
& threads the sluggish cars
so fully his 13-year-old self
left foot lifted head-phoned rap
metal thrash slinging him wide
onto Deering
& I want to warn him
don’t ride here it’s too dangerous
but he pulls me into the perfect stitch
of his turn holds all of us car-bound
cynics in thrall weaves his net
exquisite rule of body-need
the way I danced once
between a mirrored wall
& plate-glass street
bare feet & red skirt
music & muscle in synch
my middle-aged body loose-hinged
claiming its own space
you make me feel
you make me feel
each step a truth I danced
though I was not
had never been a dancer
& lifted all of Congress Street
my bones singing
a hymn unlearned
& necessary
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “how the body heals,” copyright © 2018, by Jeri Theriault, originally appeared in Burningwood Literary Journal, Best of 2018. It appears by permission of the author. Submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of the year. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/deep-water.
