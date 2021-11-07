This week’s poem, Jeri Theriault’s “how the body heals,” opens with a daringly deft young skateboarder, then moves to a memory of dancing. I love this poem’s electric physicality and imagery, and how its breathlessly short lines lead us to praise, to a joy felt deep in the body.

Theriault’s collections include “Radost, my red” (Moon Pie Press) and the award-winning “In the Museum of Surrender” (Encircle Publications). Her poems and reviews have appeared in The American Journal of Poetry, The Rumpus, and other journals. A 2019 Maine Literary Award winner, Theriault lives in South Portland.

Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, Indigenous writers, and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.

how the body heals

By Jeri Theriault

I’m driving home in afternoon traffic

—slow-crawl in late light—

when a boy flits past on his board

& threads the sluggish cars

so fully his 13-year-old self

left foot lifted head-phoned rap

metal thrash slinging him wide

onto Deering

& I want to warn him

don’t ride here it’s too dangerous

but he pulls me into the perfect stitch

of his turn holds all of us car-bound

cynics in thrall weaves his net

exquisite rule of body-need

the way I danced once

between a mirrored wall

& plate-glass street

bare feet & red skirt

music & muscle in synch

my middle-aged body loose-hinged

claiming its own space

you make me feel

you make me feel

each step a truth I danced

though I was not

had never been a dancer

& lifted all of Congress Street

my bones singing

a hymn unlearned

& necessary

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. "how the body heals," copyright © 2018, by Jeri Theriault, originally appeared in Burningwood Literary Journal, Best of 2018. It appears by permission of the author.

