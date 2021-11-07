TORONTO — Kevin Durant had 31 points, James Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets won their fifth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-103 on Sunday.

Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 13 points to help Steve Nash earn the victory in his first trip north of the border as an NBA head coach.

Harden narrowly missed his second straight triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Durant reached 20 points for the 10th straight game, extending both his career-best streak to begin a season and the Nets’ record for 20-point games at the start of a season.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, OG Anunoby had 16 and Gary Trent Jr. scored 15 for the Raptors, who have lost two straight after winning the previous five.

NOTES

THE NBA told its players, coaches and referees on Sunday that they should receive booster shots against the coronavirus, with particular urgency for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association – working jointly based on guidance from the NBA’s public health and infectious disease experts – said those who received Johnson & Johnson shots more than two months ago should get a booster. The booster recommendation also was made for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.

The league recommendations, which were obtained by The Associated Press, called for those who got Johnson & Johnson vaccines originally to seek a Pfizer or Moderna booster. Those who got Pfizer or Moderna may simply get whatever booster is available, the league said.

Some teams already have been planning for players to receive booster shots when available. A small number of previously vaccinated NBA players have tested positive this season for COVID-19 and entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

