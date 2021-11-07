JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen on this Sunday, with the standout linebacker intercepting a pass, making a sack and recovering a fumble in a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo’s star quarterback with the same name turned over the ball three times, including twice in the second half. The Bills (5-3) had their lead in the AFC East cut to a half game over New England.

The Jaguars (2-6) rebounded from a debacle at Seattle a week ago.

Buffalo’s Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with the two interceptions and a fumble.

BROWNS 41, BENGALS 16: Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and visiting Cleveland (5-4), sparked by cornerback Denzel Ward’s early 99-yard interception return for a TD, capped a chaotic week by smashing Joe Burrow and Cincinnati (5-4).

Burrow threw two interceptions and was sacked five times – three by blitzing cornerback Troy Hill. Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase dropped two passes, one in the end zone.

BRONCOS 30, COWBOYS 16: Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and visiting Denver (5-4) stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense as it ended a six-game winning streak by Dallas (6-2).

Dak Prescott returned after missing a game because of a strained right calf but couldn’t get the Cowboys moving until two meaningless late touchdowns that merely avoided what would have been their worst shutout loss at home since 1985.

GIANTS 23, RAIDERS 16: Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another errant throw by Derek Carr late as New York (3-6) beat visiting Las Vegas (5-3).

Daniel Jones threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram and Graham Gano added three field goals – the last after McKinney’s second pick. Filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley, former Raider Devontae Booker ran for 99 yards before leaving late because of a hip injury.

RAVENS 34, VIKINGS 31: Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to give Baltimore (6-2) a victory at home against Minnesota (3-5).

The AFC North-leading Ravens rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota’s Anthony Barr on the first possession of overtime.

FALCONS 27, SAINTS 25: Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired, and visiting Atlanta (4-4) defeated mistake-prone New Orleans (5-3).

Ryan, who passed for 343 yards, connected twice with Olamide Zaccheaus for touchdowns and also ran for a score on a bootleg. Ryan’s second scoring pass gave the Falcons a 24-6 lead with 10:39 left. But the Saints rallied to briefly take the lead on Trevor Siemian’s 8-yard pass to Kenny Stills with 1:01 left.

DOLPHINS 17, TEXANS 9: In the NFL’s most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, Miami (2-7) got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett on the way to beating Houston (1-8) in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The teams combined for nine turnovers – five by Miami.

Brissett filled in again for Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the game because of a finger injury on his throwing hand.