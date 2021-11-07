Blood donations in Maine and across New England have dropped to a 10-year low and the need for blood donations is critical, the American Red Cross said in a statement.

The agency is urging donors to make appointments before Thanksgiving and the holidays to help overcome what it describes as an “ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.”

“Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues,” Mary Brant, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Northern New England Region, said. “Thousands have answered the call to give, but additional donors are needed as we head into the busy holiday season. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and to help meet the needs of patients.”

The American Red Cross Northern New England Region serves Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

People who give blood between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. In addition, anyone who donates blood between Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card. The highest standards of safety and infection control are followed at each blood drive, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, the Red Cross said.

