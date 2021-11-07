FALMOUTH – Daniel Louis DiMillo passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 19, 2021. Dan was born Oct. 15, 1970, in Framingham, Mass to his loving parents Jane and Remo DiMillo. In 1972, the family returned to their roots on Munjoy Hill, in Portland. At a young age it was apparent that Dan had a way with others. As a child on many a summer night, Dan would hook his chair over his chubby, little arm, and stroll down Hammond Street to join his Italian Aunties. In 1975, the family then moved to Falmouth, where they raised their three children. Dan was a brother, caretaker, teacher, and protector of his younger sisters Christina and Jean DiMillo. Dan attended Falmouth schools, but later transferred to Portland High School. At Portland High, he excelled in history, Latin, and English. Dan enjoyed competing in tennis and soccer. His loyalty to the ones he loved was apparent to all. The bond of friendships he formed ran deep.During these years Dan discovered his greatest love-the ocean. He began sailing at the Portland Yacht Club and continued crewing and racing in later years. After graduating from Portland High School in 1989, Dan attended USM with an interest in law. Dan also managed Seaport Tobacco, an old Portland staple, where he had a following of lawyers, artists, business owners, punks, and pretty ladies, who came to chat it up and perhaps challenge him in a game of pinball. Dan was known for his quick wit, humor, generosity, loyalty, contagious laughter, and a smile that would light up even the darkest of days. Captain Daniel’s love for the sea and adventure led him to Stewart, Fla. He attended the Chapman School of Seamanship. He received his captain’s license in 1997. Dan then became a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer in 2013, and he began working on ships out of Pensacola, Fla., and Galliano, Ga. Dan spent his last 10 years residing and caring for his parents in Falmouth. On most summer days you could find Dan running and swimming at the local beaches. Dan was an avid reader, scholar of history, and artist. He shared his love of art with his nieces and nephew by providing morning art sessions at the kitchen table. Dan’s kindness, gentle nature, and generosity showed through during these precious moments. Dan’s presence in this world will be tremendously missed. Daniel is survived by his father, Remo DiMillo, mother, Jane Burke DiMillo; sisters Jean and Christina DiMillo, brother-in-law, Patrick O’Donnell; nephew Jonah O’Donnell, nieces Anya O’Donnell and Sita DiMillo-Traore. The family of Daniel wishes to express gratitude and love towards those who fed us, loved us, and grieved with us. Please join us for a funeral mass that will be held at St Peter’s Church on 72 Federal St., Portland, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m.To make a donation in Danial DiMillo’s name contact: H.O.M.E- https://www.homemmausa.org/index.html.

