CHARLOTTE, N.C. — J.C. Jackson had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned 88 yards for a touchdown, as the New England Patriots cruised to a 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
New England has won three straight and is now 5-4, including 4-0 on the road. Carolina fell to 4-5 after a 3-0 start.
New England led 14-6 in the third quarter when Jackson picked off a pass by Sam Darnold and returned it for a touchdown.
Damien Harris scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to give New England a 7-3 lead. With 24 seconds left in the first half, Mac Jones threw a 7-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry to make it 14-6.
Jones finished 12 of 18 for 138 yards, with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble. Darnold completed 16 of 32 passes for 172 yards and three interceptions.
This story will be updated.
