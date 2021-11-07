BASKETBALL

Theo Pinson finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Maine Celtics improved to 2-0 with a 113-98 win Sunday over the College Park Skyhawks in College Park, Georgia.

Six players scored in double figures for Maine, which allowed just 26 points in the second half as it erased a 72-60 deficit. Juwan Morgan had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Arcidiacono and Sam Hauser each scored 17 points, and Luke Cornet and Chris Clemons each added 14. Arcidiacono had 11 rebound and eight assists.

The Celtics play their home opener Friday against the Delaware Blue Coats.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: The day after ensuring he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year, Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 for a record 37th Masters title.

Djokovic moved one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal for Masters trophies, and nine ahead of Roger Federer, the other tennis great with 20 majors.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Thomas Pieters shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to win the Portugal Masters for his first European Tour victory since 2019.

The Belgian ended at 19-under 265, two shots ahead of Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and Danish players Nicolai Hojgaard and Lucas Bjerregaard.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steven Alker closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship at Boca Raton, Florida, easily moving into the top 36 players who advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Locked in a duel with Jim Furyk on the back nine of The Old Course at Broken Sound, Alker holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole to take the lead, and then finished with a birdie he didn’t need to win by two over Furyk and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen stretched his lead over Lewis Hamilton with a dominant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished third to become the first Mexican driver to reach the podium in the history of the race.

Verstappen started third after struggling in qualifying, but earned his ninth win of the season and third career victory in Mexico City. He now leads Hamilton by 19 points with four races left in the season. Hamilton finished second and had to fight off Perez at the end.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: West Ham ended Liverpool’s 25-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and moved ahead of Liverpool into third place with a 3-2 victory in London.

The loss was Liverpool’s first in any competition since being knocked out of the Champions League last season by Real Madrid in April. The 2020 Premier League champions hadn’t lost a league match since February.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous