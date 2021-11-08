I am writing in defense of our most precious gift: human life. Arguments to defend abortion ultimately are summarized by the term “my constitutional right.” So let’s discuss what our constitutional rights are. When do these rights begin?

The Declaration of Independence makes it very clear that all people are created equal. The right to life shall not be denied – that includes the unborn. After reading the Constitution, I found that nowhere does it state the right for a medical procedure.

The state of Texas recognizes that a pre-born baby’s heart beats at six weeks. Ultrasounds can clearly show this.

Sixty million innocent children in America alone have been murdered through abortion. What about their rights?

Women who face unexpected pregnancies do need loving support and community understanding. I personally understand this situation. Adoption is still a beautiful solution, and families cannot find children to adopt. The idea of adoption has been dropped from the conversation.

Let’s take the time to look for the truth and a compassionate heart to find better ways to protect our most precious gift: human life.

Theresa Lamontagne

Biddeford

