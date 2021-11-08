As someone with asthma, I know full well the fear of not having potentially life-saving medicine on hand, in addition to the worry of paying out-of-pocket costs for emergency supplies. We can’t take chances with the health of our friends, family and neighbors. That’s why I am sponsoring a bill to address access to emergency medications.

Recently, the Legislative Council, a group of the 10 elected legislative leaders, approved my proposal to allow pharmacists to dispense emergency supplies of medications for chronic medical conditions, such as insulin, blood thinners and HIV maintenance medication, in addition to many others. If a patient is without a prescription or a pharmacist is unable to obtain authorization to refill a prescription, the proposal allows them to refill such prescriptions if a patient’s record of previous medication use is present. The proposal excludes opioids and other controlled substances.

My proposal, which will be reviewed in January when the second session of the 130th Legislature convenes, works in tandem with successful legislation sponsored by Sen. Cathy Breen. L.D. 673 creates the Insulin Safety Net Program, which allows pharmacies to dispense a 30-day supply of insulin to those in need. My proposed legislation allows others with chronic medical conditions to benefit from access to emergency supplies of crucial medications.

I remain an advocate to the residents of House District 125. I urge you to contact me with any ideas, questions or concerns at 207-370-5517 and [email protected]

State Rep. Amy Roeder

Bangor

