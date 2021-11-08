One of the major impediments to COVID-19 vaccination is the concern over risk. I’ll be right up front about it; yes, there is a risk of side effects, ranging from mild site irritation to anaphylaxis.

This vaccine has been extensively studied, as well as the mRNA technology. The question is relative risk. It has been clearly shown by epidemiological studies of large populations that the risk of serious complications from COVID-19 infections is exponentially greater than those of the vaccine. Hospitalization and mortality data demonstrate that the vaccine is highly effective in preventing serious illness. Unless you have had no access to any news over the past two years, you probably know all of this.

Everyday, we take risks in our lives that far exceed any possible risk associated with COVID-19 vaccinations. Drivers routinely exceed the speed limits, ignore yellow/red lights, and stop signs. This is risky behavior and has consequences. A total of 20,160 people died in the first six months of 2021 from car crashes, and yet no one seems too concerned about that! Tobacco usage causes 480,000 deaths annually in the U.S. Where are the protests?

Please remember that life is risky and try to minimize the danger. Get your COVID-19 immunization for your sake and for those you love.

William Frank, M.D.

Sanford

