Mid Coast Hospital has announced the launch of its 2021 Annual Giving Campaign.

“Philanthropic support from our community has been a mainstay since Mid Coast Hospital’s beginning, assisting in building new facilities, creating new programs, upgrading technologies, advancing research, and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation,” said Dr. James P. Rines, who co-chairs the campaign with his wife and nurse Michelle Rines. “All evidence of community philanthropy’s lasting impact. Our donors have always been our partners in moving forward. We are thrilled with the opportunity this campaign has afforded us to support that enduring partnership.”

The Rines’ moved to the Midcoast area in 1992 just after Rines opened his practice in internal medicine in Bath. Michelle Rines worked as a home healthcare nurse and advanced care provider specializing in gerontology.

Funds raised will be restricted to support advanced technology, investment in caregivers and the development of environments that promote healing.

“In these unprecedented times, healthcare philanthropy has never been more vital,” Michelle Rine said. “The extraordinary early support we have received for Mid Coast Hospital’s Annual Giving Campaign is a gratifying vote of confidence in the future of our community, and we hope everyone will join us in this effort.”

Visit midcoasthealth.com/gifts for information on how to donate.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: