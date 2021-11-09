The Bath Area Backpack Program is seeking to raise $30,000 to keep school and Bath Skatepark pantries stocked for elementary students and their families.

The program buys food from Good Shepherd Food Bank that is sent home with elementary-age students. The program also receives 1,100 pounds of free fresh produce from Good Shepherd every month that is distributed to local schools and organizations.

The program also stocks food pantries at Bath Middle School, Woolwich Central School and Morse High School with items purchased at local grocery stores and partners with the Midcoast Youth Center and the Bath Area Family YMCA to help us distribute meals, snacks and produce.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to the Bath Area BackPack Program, P.O. Box 1115, Bath, ME 04530. Electronic/credit card donations can be made through bathareabackpack.org.

