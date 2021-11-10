Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  11/15  4:45 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Mon.  11/15  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  11/16  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  11/17  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  11/18  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed.  11/17  6 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  11/18  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Fri.  11/12  7 a.m.  Board of Health  496 Ocean St.

Fri.  11/12  noon  Human Rights Commission/Board of Health

Tues.  11/16  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Tues.  11/16  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  11/17  7:30 a.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  11/17  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  11/17  6:30 p.m.  Waste Reduction Committee

Thur.  11/18  11:30 a.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

