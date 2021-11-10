Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 11/15 4:45 p.m. Appointments Committee

Mon. 11/15 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 11/16 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 11/17 7 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 11/18 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 11/18 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Fri. 11/12 7 a.m. Board of Health 496 Ocean St.

Fri. 11/12 noon Human Rights Commission/Board of Health

Tues. 11/16 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee

Tues. 11/16 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 11/17 7:30 a.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 11/17 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Wed. 11/17 6:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee

Thur. 11/18 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

