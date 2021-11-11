BOSTON — Federal authorities have charged 13 people they allege are members or associates of a drug trafficking gang that moved fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone and counterfeit prescription pills from Massachusetts into Maine and New Hampshire and even into a county jail.
The arrests announced Wednesday stemmed from an investigation that started in August 2020 into the Gangster Disciples street gang operating in the Lawrence, Massachusetts area, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
The investigation included intercepted cellphone communications between the gang’s leaders, members and drug suppliers, authorities said.
As part of the investigation, authorities seized four gallon-sized bags of counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, weighing nearly 10 pounds as well as a gallon-sized bag of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, prosecutors said.
“These defendants allegedly trafficked drugs of all kinds, making money at the expense of addicts and dragging down our community,” acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement. “Today’s arrests stop a poly-drug pipeline that supplied street-level dealing across New England.”
All 13 suspects face drug charges and two also face kidnapping conspiracy charges, prosecutors said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Federal agents charge 13 people in New England drug trafficking pipeline
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Quitter’ by Weakened Friends
-
Nation & World
U.S. urges citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening turmoil
-
Nation & World
Veteran’s Day legislation targets GI Bill’s racial inequities
-
Times Record
Vaccine mandate protests return to Bath shipyard
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.