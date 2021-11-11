Edgecomb Community Church will host a full moon candlelit labyrinth walk from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the field next to the church.

The Labyrinth in the Field is located next to the church building at 15 Cross Point Road, Edgecomb. It is medieval-style, seven-circuit labyrinth designed after one built in the 13th Century at the Chartres Cathedral in France.

Attendees should dress warm, as weather may be cold.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in November is called the Full Beaver Moon because this is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead. At the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.

For further information, connect the church at [email protected] or call the office at (207) 882-4060. The event is free to all. The Labyrinth in the Field is open dawn to dusk, seven days a week year-round. Snow is not removed during winter months.

