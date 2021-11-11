PROMOTIONS

Jeremy Deering has been promoted to regional commercial banking manager at NBT Bank. Deering, of Scarborough, was previously senior vice president. He joined the bank in 2019 as a senior commercial banking relationship manager. Prior to joining NBT Bank, Deering served as a senior vice president and team leader of commercial banking and cash management at the Bank of New Hampshire.

Marshall Communications has announced the promotion of Kat Child to account executive. Child, of Portland, was previously an account coordinator. She joined the agency in 2020, following nearly four years in client service at a Boston-based ad agency.

Skowhegan Savings has named Haley Wescott to their mortgage lending team as a community banker at its Fairfield branch. Wescott, of Skowhegan, joined the bank in 2016 as a loan processor.

Lewiston-based promotional products distributor Geiger has promoted Sean Berce, Max Grover, and Joseph Turcotte to new roles in information technology.

Berce was promoted to applications developer III.

Grover, of Poland, a business systems analyst II, was promoted to business applications manager.

Turcotte was promoted to applications developer II. He lives in West Gardiner.

NEW HIRES

Diana Grandoni has joined Bangor Savings Bank as community relations coordinator. Grandoni brings more than a decade of experience. She previously worked for Harpswell Capital Advisors as a client relations manager.

Valerie Moody has joined Infinity Credit Union as director of member services. Moody has worked in the financial industry for 20 years.

Pat Boure has joined Scarborough retirement community Piper Shores as director of facilities. Boure previously served as director of facilities at Waynflete School in Portland, where he oversaw 11 campus buildings and off-site athletic fields. Boure will manage the team who cares for the 138-acre oceanside campus. He will also be responsible for 52 new residences currently under development at The Meadows, Piper Shores’ newest independent living option.

Taja Wright has joined Trademark Federal Credit Union as vice president of service and operations. Wright brings more than 15 years of managerial experience to the role.

William Harwood has joined the Governor’s Energy Office as senior adviser for regulatory affairs. Harwood is one of Maine’s most experienced energy and utility attorneys. Harwood, of Yarmouth, previously served as senior counsel at Verrill Dana in Portland.

Trahmel Milashouskas has joined Brannen CPA Services of Falmouth as a staff accountant. Milashouskas previously worked at Machias Savings Bank.

Scott Waldron has joined Community Credit Union as branch manager of its Turner location. Waldron, of Minot, brings 20 years of experience in financial services and a passion for community service.

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has hired Dr. Dylan Jacobus to its general surgery practice in Ellsworth. Jacobus completed his residency in Madison, Wisconsin. He lives in Blue Hill and specializes in minimally invasive surgery, acid reflux surgery, complex hernia repair, thyroid and breast surgery.

Derek Fassett has been named director of education and workforce development for HospitalityMaine. Fassett, an Army veteran, was former director of workforce for Military Talent Source LLC in Auburn. He also worked as a specialist for the Maine Department of Labor’s apprenticeship program.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Katie Treem has joined the board of directors at Make-A-Wish Maine. Treem became a realtor at Keller Williams in 2015 after 10 years of client management in the

corporate world.

The Institute for Family-Owned Business has announced new officers and members to its board of directors. Jacques Santucci, president and founder of Opus Consulting, was named treasurer. He takes the reins from Frank O’Shea, of Hunts Point Advisors, who now joins the advisory board. Joe Capozza III, vice president of Capozza Floor Covering Center, was named secretary. New board members include Chris Lynch, president of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty; Deirdre Wadsworth, president of Hardypond Construction, and Shae-Li Fendler, manager and underwriting analyst at The MEMIC Group.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Rinck Advertising was recognized with the Gold Bell Ringer Award from the PR Club of New England. The firm was recognized for its “Mega Influencer” campaign with TikTok star Lexy Burke on behalf of the agency’s client, Dove Nourishing Body Care.

GENERAL

Steve deCastro, president and chief executive of Gorham Savings Bank, has stepped up to lead the 2022 Heart Walk. Members of the Heart Walk’s executive leadership team include Michael Bourque, The MEMIC Group; Jeanine Chesley, New England Rehabilitation Hospital; Andrew Cook, Skowhegan Savings Bank; Robert Hatem, Hannaford Supermarkets; Amy Kivus-Rouleau, city of Auburn; David Landry, Spectrum Healthcare Partners; Cecile Plourde, Androscoggin Bank; Dr. Douglas Sawyer, Maine Medical Center; Mike Simonds, Unum Group; Scott Tompkins, Cianbro; Steve Smith, L.L. Bean; and Steve Woods, TideSmart (Promerica Health).

