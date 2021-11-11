Portland rock trio Weakened Friends is Sonia Sturino (lead vocals, guitar), Annie Hoffman (bass, backing vocals) and Adam Hand (drums). The band formed in 2015 and has released a handful of EPs, singles and the full-length album “Common Blah.”

The new album “Quitter” has a Nov. 19 release date, and the band will be celebrating with a Dec. 3 show at Portland House of Music. In the spring, they’ll be heading overseas for a month-long European tour.

Next week’s Face the Music column will feature an interview with the band and review of “Quitter.”

In the meantime, check out this music video for the title track, released in September.

Here’s “Quitter:”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: