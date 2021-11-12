AUGUSTA — Maine is using a federal grant to try to help the state’s farmers deal with stress.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has given the state $500,000 toward the effort. Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal said Wednesday the grant would support the Maine Farmer and Rancher Stress Assistance Network.
Farmers in Maine and beyond have had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, droughts and supply chain difficulties in recent months and years, Beal said. She said the stress assistance network will provide direct service for farmers as well as referrals for farmers anticipating stress and conflict.
The effort will also involve broadening the providers who understand the needs of agriculture workers, Beal said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80
-
Varsity Maine
Eight-man football state championship previews
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Browns RB Chubb won’t play against Patriots
-
Nation & World
Man who went to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash
-
New England Patriots
Patriots inching closer to being real contenders
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.