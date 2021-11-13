AUGUSTA — A Canadian company that was rebuked by state regulators last month intends to proceed with its mining proposal in northern Maine.

Ron Little, CEO of Wolfden Resources, told the Maine Monitor that the Land Use Planning Commission staff recommendation to reject the proposal over a lack of details was simply a “speed bump.”

“Stay tuned,” Little said. “We don’t think mining is dead in Maine.”

Wolfend withdrew its proposal when it appeared that the Land Use Planning Commission was poised to reject the application based on a staff recommendation.

Wolfend has described the project as a “showcase” for environmentally benign ways to mine copper, zinc, silver and other valuable metals. But the commission was frustrated by a lack of details.

In a memo released before the Oct. 13 meeting, LUPC staff recommended commissioners deny the application based in part “on Wolfden’s continued failure to provide sufficient information for the commission to make necessary findings.”

“This has obviously been a surprise to us and our investors, so we want to make sure we get the next one right,” said Little, adding that the company was “totally blindsided with this decision.”

Part of the problem, he said, was that the proposal has to first go to the LUPC for approval before review by the Department of Environmental Protection, which could change the proposal.

