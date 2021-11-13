CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Phyllis Mae Borden, 95, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Chambers Pointe. Born March 14, 1926 in Colchester, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Charles S. and Marguerite A. Sutton Kennedy.

Phyllis was a 1944 graduate of South Portland High School in Portland, Maine. She spent most of her early life making a home for her family. She later was employed at F.W. Woolworth in Chambersburg and Carlisle until her retirement. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Chambersburg.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Borden; two grandchildren, Kristen Bobb (husband Alex) of Chambersburg, Pa., and Ryan Borden (wife Natasha) of Johnstown, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, Kenzie Borden, Delia Bobb, and Ezra Bobb. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Borden; son, James W. Borden; and daughter-in-law, Susan E. Borden.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, Pa. Rev. Murray Stevens will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pa. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.

