PHOENIX — Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.

Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts.

Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under and had to wait to see if he would win the Schwab Cup for the fifth time in seven years.

Jim Furyk needed to win the tournament or tie for third and have Langer end up worse than eighth to win his first PGA Tour Champions series title. He dropped in a long birdie putt on the par-4 17th to pull within two of the lead, but Mickelson’s birdie on No. 18 made it three shots.

Needing an eagle to win the Schwab Cup, Furyk pulled his second shot into the grandstand left of the 18th green and had to drop in mulch. He hit his next shot across the green into the rough and got up and down for par, finishing with a 71 to tie for fifth at 16 under.

Mickelson entered the final round three behind Furyk but surged into the lead with birdies on Nos. 14 and 15. The six-time major champion had a bogey-free round.

Steven Alker shot 67 to finish second at 18 under. Darren Clarke had a 64 and David Toms a 65 to tie for third at 17 under.

PGA: Jason Kokrak made four straight birdies on the back nine and shot a 5-under 65 for a two-shot victory in the Houston Open.

Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak overtook Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and won for the third time in the last 13 months. He finished at 10-under 270.

Scheffler, going after his first PGA Tour victory, had a two-shot lead at the turn but then made three bogeys and finished with a 69 that left him tied for second with Kevin Tway (68).

Trainer took the lead on the 11th hole by rolling in a 70-foot birdie, but then bogeyed three of his last five holes for a 70.

LPGA: An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff in the Pelican Women’s Championship at Belleair, Florida.

Korda won for the fourth time this year, despite falling out of the lead on the 17th hole when she chopped her way to a triple bogey that dropped her two shots behind. She answered with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and got into a playoff when Thompson made a second straight bogey for a 69.

They were joined at 17-under 263 by defending champion Sei Young Kim (67) and Lydia Ko (66).

Korda ended it quickly with her second birdie on the 18th hole, this one from 12 feet.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Danish player Joachim B. Hansen carded a 4-under 68 to hold off Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger by one stroke to win the Dubai Championship.

Hansen, whose only other European Tour victory was at the Joburg Open in November 2020, finished at 23 under overall.

• Jon Rahm pulled out of the DP World Tour Championship despite having a chance to win the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years.

Rahm is third in the standings behind Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel but will not contest the European Tour’s season-ending event this week in Dubai.

