HARTFORD, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field-goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn opened its women’s basketball season with a 95-80 win over Arkansas on Sunday.

Bueckers, the reigning AP Player of the Year, scored 32 points against St. John’s in her sensational freshman season. Sunday, she made 10 of her 11 shots in the second half on a dazzling display of layups and mid-range jumpers to keep UConn’s lead in double digits.

Christyn Williams added 18 points and Evina Westbrook had 15 for the Huskies, whose only regular-season loss last season was 90-87 to the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

UConn raced out to a 17-2 lead behind Westbrook and Williams. Arkansas (2-1) missed eight of its first nine shots before finally getting going offensively on a three-point play by Sasha Goforth that ended a 12-0 run by the Huskies. Arkansas cut its deficit to 26-23 early in the second quarter before Bueckers broke loose.

(4) MARYLAND 81, JAMES MADISON 45: Chloe Bibby scored 19 points, Ashley Owusu added 14, and Angela Reese had 12 points and matched her career high with 14 rebounds as the Terrapins (3-0) defeated the Dukes (1-1) in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

(5) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 84, FLORIDA 52: Elissa Cunane scored 18 points, Kia Crutchfield had 17 and the Wolfpack (2-1) routed the Gators (1-2) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(9) IOWA 82, NORTHERN IOWA 61: Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading the Hawkeyes (3-0) past the Panthers (1-1) in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

(17) OHIO STATE 86, NORFOLK STATE 48: Rebeka Mikulasikova tied her career high with 19 points, leading the Buckeyes (2-0) past the Spartans (2-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

(17) GEORGIA TECH 58, BELMONT 45: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds, and the Yellow Jackets (3-0) turned back the Bruins (2-1) in Atlanta.

(24) VIRGINIA TECH 81, GEORGE MASON 52: Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Hokies (3-0) established early control in a win over the Patriots (2-1) at Fairfax, Virginia.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(18) TENNESSEE 94, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 62: Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points and Kennedy Chandler added 16 as the Volunteers (2-0) routed the Buccaneers (0-2) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

FLORIDA 71, (20) FLORIDA STATE 55: Colin Castleton had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocks as the Gators (2-0) ended a seven-game losing streak against the visiting Seminoles (1-1).

FOOTBALL

AP POLL: Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press poll, and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 for the sixth consecutive week, and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season.

WASHINGTON: Jimmy Lake was fired as coach, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.

Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in the AP Top 25.

Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.

Including Saturday’s game, the Huskies went 7-6 under Lake.

