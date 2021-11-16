I love this time of the year. Thanksgiving, family and football — it doesn’t get much better than that. But as the weather gets colder and the holidays approach, we have to remember how difficult this time of year can be for our local food pantries and our neighbors who rely on them.

According to Don Bisson, president of the Biddeford Food Pantry, November and December are the busiest months of the year for the food pantry. This is extremely common among food banks, who provide countless Thanksgiving and other holiday meals to families in need. That’s why I wanted to take the time to share information on some of our local food pantries. Whether you are in need of food assistance, or looking to make a donation or volunteer, I hope that you find some of this information helpful.

If you are in the Acton area, Acton Ecumenical Food Pantry is available. After speaking with their director, Karen, I can tell you that, while they are doing well for this time of year, they can always use more help. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can visit the “What’s up in Acton” Facebook page. If you are in need of assistance, including emergency assistance, you can call their 24/7 emergency phone number at 207-536-8709. While this line is usually reserved for emergencies, they say you can use it to get information on donating or volunteering as well. If no one answers right away, voicemails are encouraged. The Acton Ecumenical Food Pantry is open the first Monday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

In the Kennebunk area, there are several services available. Community Outreach Services operates the local food pantry, that provides both perishable and nonperishable food daily upon request to residents of Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport. All pantry visits require an appointment until further notice. To place an order with the food pantry, you may do so by phone at 207-985-3844.

Holiday food baskets are delivered at Thanksgiving and Christmas by Church Community Outreach Services. Please contact the Kennebunk town office at 207-604-1342 to sign up or for more information.

We are fortunate enough to have a few churches and organizations that sponsor monthly meals as well.

Community Harvest sponsors Harvest Cafe, which provides delicious complimentary meals on the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2 Lord St., Kennebunk. Holy Cross Lutheran Church also sponsors Share the Bounty, a free bean supper held on the first Saturday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m., as well as a Friendship Lunch, held on the second Monday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. Lastly, St. David’s Episcopal Church hosts a free community soup lunch, served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 138 York St. in Kennebunk.

For those in the Wells area, St. Mary’s Ecumenical Food Pantry may be able to help. They are open every Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering or making a donation, they are located at 236 Eldridge Road in Wells and can be reached by phone at 207-646-5605.

As the holiday season approaches and we reflect on the things we are grateful for, consider donating or volunteering with your local food bank. It could go a long way in our local communities. If you or your family need help finding food resources, visit https://www.gsfb.org/get-help/food-map/, https://211maine.org/, or reach out to my office any time.

You can send me an email [email protected] or by phone at 207-590-9902. If you want to stay even more up to date on what we’re working on in Augusta, sign up for my newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Acton, Kennebunk, Lebanon, Moody, North Berwick, Wells, West Lebanon and part of Berwick. He can be reached at [email protected]

