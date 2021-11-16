AUGUSTA — A Maine commission that’s tasked with studying college affordability will begin meeting this week.
The Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion meets for the first time on Wednesday.
The Maine Legislature created the commission to study the impact that education debt has on Maine residents.
The average student loan borrower in Maine has more than $33,000 in school debt, which is sixth-highest in the nation, the Maine Senate majority office said in a statement.
The commission is made up of legislators, educators, college representatives and others.
One of the commission’s tasks is to study the potential for no-cost community college programs in the state.
