Mary Louise Bayles Wyckoff, a native of Orange, New Jersey, and resident of Kennebunk, passed away on Nov. 14, 2021, at the age of 89.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Olive Bayles.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ferdinand “Ferd” Wyckoff, Jr.; her children – Linda (Robert) Johnson of Billings, Montana, Stephen (Lori) Wyckoff of New Canaan, Connecticut, John (Katherine) Wyckoff of Bethesda, Maryland, and Jeffrey (Beth) Wyckoff of New York City; her grandchildren – Scott (Danelle) Johnson of Billings, Emily (Pawel) Bronkowski of Broomfield, Colorado, the Rev. Laura Johnson of Washington, D.C., Nicholas Wyckoff of New Canaan, and Sarah Wyckoff and Caroline Wyckoff, both of New York City; and her great-granddaughter Isabella Johnson of Billings.

A visitation was held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. After a private burial, a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at South Congregational Church, 2 North St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or to the charity of your choice.

