YARMOUTH – Holly Gales Holbrook died at home in Yarmouth on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 after a brief illness. Holly, daughter of Seaton and Helen (Morison) Gales, was born in Locust Valley, N.Y. She spent most of her youth in Northern California. While attending Smith College she met David Holbrook, a student at Yale. They were married in 1960. They raised their three children in Katonah, N.Y. where Holly was able to indulge her passions for gourmet cooking and nurturing exotic plants. Her love of classical music led her to the Caramoor Center for the Arts where she was a key member of the board, edited their publications and hosted famous musicians from around the world. Holly moved to Yarmouth in 1992 to be closer to her beloved daughter, Lee. Together they founded Royal River Farm, an equestrian center where they shared their love of horses with the community. Holly opened her heart to Yarmouth and will be remembered fondly across town as a warm and witty presence. Her long time involvement in the Village Improvement Society and the Rotary spoke to her generous spirit. In particular, she will be remembered for bringing the Yarmouth skating hut to fruition. Always one to surround herself with beauty (and a Pekingese or two,) Holly shared her charm, sense of humor, and always something delicious with her family and those fortunate enough to call her a friend or acquaintance. Holly is survived by her daughter, Helene Downs (Bill), son, Christopher Holbrook (Alice); grandchildren Kelly Gales, Amanda Barber, Cameron Holbrook, Ali Smith and Parker Holbrook; and great-grandson, Beckett Barber.Her daughter, Lee Holbrook predeceased her. The interment will be private. To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Holly’s online memorial.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toRiding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Centerin Windham.

