HOLLIS – Mavis Addie (Snow) Dearborn. We said good-bye to our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on Nov. 13, 2021. Mavis lived a happy 94 years. She devoted 72 years of her life to her deceased husband, Eugene Richard Dearborn and their family. She also enjoyed gardening, watching wildlife and being with family. Mavis especially loved family gatherings.

Mavis was born in Penobscot to Albert Ellis Snow and Madlyn Arvilla Grindle.

She was predeceased by Albert Ellis Snow Jr., Eugene Henry Snow, and Robert Brian Snow.

Mavis is survived by her children Sue Carle and husband Mark, of Florida, Richard Dearborn and wife Debby of Hollis, Ronald Dearborn and wife Kristi of Buxton, Gary Dearborn and wife Linda of Hollis and Deborah Whitehouse and husband Larry of Limington; siblings Janice Billings of North Brooksville and Brenda Douglas of Blue Hill; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mavis never wanted to be the center of attention, so there will be a private graveside service for the immediate family only, summer of 2022.

Friends and family wishing to honor Mavis are invited to make a donation in her name to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

