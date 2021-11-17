After the coronavirus pandemic forced a shift to a virtual event in 2020, runners and walkers returned en force on Saturday, Nov. 13, for the eighth edition of the Wells Veterans Day 5K.

The start and finish takes place at the Elks Lodge on Bald Hill Road in Wells. Proceeds from the event support Honor Flight Maine.

Nearly 140 participated this year, a combination of runners and walkers, some toting American flags, many wearing shirts emblazoned with their favorite branch of the military.

Thomas Harvey, 35, of Westbrook, took home top honors for the men and overall, with a time of 17:33. Katherine Canny, 32, of Binghamton, New York, claimed first place in the women’s division and was 11th overall. Canny completed the 3.1-mile course in 24:23.

Local runners placing in the top 20 finishers:

4. Andrew Atwater, 16, Kennebunk, 20:20;

13. S. Lindquist, 11, Kennebunk, 24:44;

20. David Cote, 57, 26:12.

Honor Flight Maine is a nonprofit organization created to honor America’s veterans for their service and sacrifices. The organization transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to tour, experience and reflect at their respective memorials.

According to the Honor Flight Maine website, “Top priority is given to our most frail veterans – terminally ill veterans of all conflicts and World War II survivors. Korean and Vietnam veterans are also transported on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis.”

For more information about Honor Flight Maine or to make a donation, visit www.honorflightmaine.org/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: