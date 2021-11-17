The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the men’s tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity.

The men’s tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton, Ohio. The first four for the women’s tournament will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season, but they will move to a to-be-determined neutral site beginning with the 2023 tournament.

The expansion of the women’s tournament was among the recommendations put forth in August after a comprehensive external gender equity review conducted by the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink. It was commissioned after backlash driven by social media of disparities in the men’s and women’s tournaments, including weight rooms and other facilities.

ESPN will broadcast the first four games along with the rest of the women’s tournament.

Other recommendations include exploring a joint Final Four with the semifinals and title games held in the same city on the same weekend, though that would not happen until at least 2027 with sites already locked in until that point.

(12) TEXAS 88, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 47: Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 13 points, Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and host Texas (3-0) beat Southeast Missouri State (1-2).

Ebo started a 14-0 run in the first quarter and Allen-Taylor scored the final four points as Texas led 18-4.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TEXAS TECH: Texas Tech has cleared junior Terrence Shannon Jr. to return to play after the standout forward was held out of their first three games during a review of eligibility rules.

The school said all questions related to Shannon going through the NBA draft process last summer had been resolved. No specifics were disclosed.

Shannon, a preseason All-Big 12 pick by the league coaches, will be available to play when the Red Raiders (3-0) have their next game Saturday against Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, Texas.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous