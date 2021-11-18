Who: No. 2 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (7-1) vs. No. 1 Foxcroft Academy (10-0)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Outlook: Both teams were former top Class C programs, but Foxcroft’s 24-14 win on Oct. 22 was the first time the programs had played since 1931, according to Winthrop Coach Dave St. Hilaire. … In the regular season, Foxcroft jumped ahead 17-0, and after two Winthrop scoring drives in the second half, the Ponies secured the win with a fourth-down touchdown pass from Austin Seavey to Gideon Topolski midway through the fourth quarter. … Seavey, who threw for three touchdowns in the regular-season win – two to top target Caden Crocker (37 catches, nine TD grabs) – leads a balanced offense. In the regular season, Seavey threw for 1,614 yards and 22 touchdowns, and the Ponies rushed for 1,548 yards, led by Jesse Drury (61 carries, 727 yards). Seavey and Gage Beaudry each rushed for over 300 yards. … Winthrop averages over 240 rushing yards with Logan Baird (108 carries, 817 yards, 11 TDs) and Dominic Trott (88-780, 14 TDs) the top threats. Foxcroft held Winthrop to a season-low 74 rushing yards. Quarterback Andrew Foster (987 passing yards, 11 touchdown throws) had 152 passing yards in that game. … Foxcroft has not allowed a point in the playoffs, beating No. 8 John Bapst, 47-0 and No. 4 Oak Hill, 27-0. Winthrop advanced by beating No. 7 Bucksport, 46-27, and holding off No. 3 Freeport, 28-19. … Foxcroft, which lost in the Class D final to Wells in 2017 and 2018, is looking for its first state title since beating Winslow in Class C in 2012. Winthrop, the 2000 Class C champion, is making its first championship game appearance since a 2008 Class C loss to John Bapst.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »